This Week’s New Music

Here are three new songs that you’ll be hearing on X96 as of this week.

The first is from Blue October–remember that you can see an exclusive acoustic show from them at the X96 Nightmare Before Xmas on December 14th at The Complex! This is their latest single called “Daylight.”

Muse announced a concert in Utah on February 28th at Vivint Smart Home Arena! Check out their new song called “Pressure.”

Finally, a band called Badflower. We stumbled across this song sort of by accident, but we like it a lot. Check out this track entitled “Ghost.” Remember the National Suicide Hotline is 1-800-273-8255.