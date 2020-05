Radiohead’s Thom Yorke debuted a new song on the at-home edition of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, playing his piano-composition “Plasticine Figures” live. Yorke would have been wrapping up his Modern Boxes U.S. Tour by now but due to the pandemic, that tour has been rescheduled for this Fall. What do you think of Yorke’s new song?

