Tom DeLonge Might Have Been Right About Those UFOs

Since leaving blink-182 a few years ago, Tom DeLonge has spent much of his time working to expose the truth about alien life. Referring to himself as a “crazy UFO guy,” the guitarist started a research organization and produces a documentary series titled Unidentified: Inside America’s U.F.O. Investigation. In one episode, DeLonge released footage captured by US Navy pilots back in 2004, which purported to show something rotating in the sky. Now it turns out he might be on to something, with the military confirming to Vice’s Motherboard that the objects were “unidentified aerial phenomena.” However, the spokesperson wouldn’t comment further.

I can’t quite figure out how I feel about the fact that the news cycle can’t even slow down to deal with the fact that UFO’s have finally been acknowledged. Is it just me? https://t.co/CSTsaL4wJv — Anson Mount (@ansonmount) September 17, 2019