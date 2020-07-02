Tom Morello, Dan Reynolds Team Up For “Stand Up”

Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello and Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds have teamed up for a fiery new protest song called “Stand Up.”

The track, which also includes artists Shea Diamond and The Bloody Beetroots, will raise money for multiple charities, including the NAACP and Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp.

Morello and the rest of RATM were forced to postpone their much-hyped 2020 reunion tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.