Tom Morello Gifts Guitar To Viral 10-Year-Old Rage Fan

Remember the 10-year-old girl who went viral for her hard-rocking cover of Rage Against The Machine? She just got a special gift from Tom Morello himself. After seeing 10-year-old Nandi Bushell cover the Rage classic “Guerilla Radio”, Morello gifted her one of his signature Fender Soul Power Stratocasters. Morello also called in to tell Bushell “I didn’t start playing guitar until I was 17 years old, so you are way, super-far ahead of me”. Bushell has millions of YouTube views for her covers of Rage, Nirvana, and Queens of the Stone Age, and jammed alongside Lenny Kravitz on the Ellen Degeneres Show.

