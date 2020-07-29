Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 & 2 Soundtrack

“Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2” video game is going to be flying high with all kinds of music. Thirty-seven tracks have been added to the soundtrack for the video game which is scheduled to be out September 4.

A lot of the same music from the game’s original releases is stayin’ put, including songs from Rage Against the Machine, Primus, Anthrax, and Papa Roach.

The full soundtrack for the remastered version of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 has been revealed https://t.co/S12Ipy6VBk pic.twitter.com/TRd3AS8FVO — Rock Sound (@rocksound) July 29, 2020

American Nightmare’s “Life Support” is among the tracks just added. Also, Sublime’s “Same in the End”. “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2” remake will be released for PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Game Store.