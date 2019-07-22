Tool Has A New Logo

As Tool gets ready to drop their long-awaited, still untitled, upcoming studio album next month, the band has given fans something to whet appetites. A teaser clip for the follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days hit social media on Sunday night, which shows off a new logo. Expected to be on the record when released August 30, should be two songs Tool played live at their recent shows, “Descending” and “Invincible”. On the schedule next, Tool hits the Aftershock Festival in October.

