Tool is Coming Back To Salt Lake

Photo by Travis Shinn

Yeah, they were just here but that show sold out in 3 days. It turns out that despite their gruff demeanor, Tool loves us. They are coming back. This time to the Maverik Center on March 16th. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, January 31st at Smith’s Tix.

They just won a Grammy last night for best Best Metal Performance for “7emptest.” Drummer, Danny Carey, gave thanks for the award by saying, “Wow! It kind of renews my faith in humankind that there’s long attention spans left out there that can listen to a 12-minute song.”