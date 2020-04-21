Tool Might Work On New EP During Lockdown

Tool took twelve years to make last year’s Fear Inoculum album. But the next round of new Tool music might happen a lot faster – thanks to the quarantine. During a recent webinar for Berklee College of Music, drummer Danny Carey said he was hopeful the band could “start hashing out some new Tool stuff” during the lockdown, “maybe write another EP since we’re down and we can’t do anything else.” Tool was forced to postpone their spring North American tour due to the lockdown and currently has no tour dates on the schedule.

