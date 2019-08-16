Tool Received Death Threats Over Album Delay

Sure 13 years is a long time to wait in between albums, but that’s no reason to make things personal. According to Tool’s Danny Carey, frontman Maynard James Keenan received death threats from those waiting to hear new material from the band. “They just have no idea what our work ethic is. These things don’t happen, man. There’s no other record that’s going to sound like this Tool record,” the drummer tells Metal Hammer. Fear Inoculum will finally be released on August 30th. In anticipation, fans have propelled the band to earn each of the Top 10 spots on Billboard’s Rock Digital Song Sales chart.

