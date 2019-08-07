Tool Releases New Track “Fear Inoculum”

While many artists have adjusted their output to cater to fans with short attention spans, the members of Tool say the tracks on their upcoming album “Fear Inoculum” hearken back to the days when songs like “Shine on You Crazy Diamond” ran more than 26 minutes. “The songs are very long but they are like movements,” Adam Jones says. “It’s like two or three songs in one, but they relate. They flow. So I don’t know. We’ll see how it goes. But I am ecstatic. I’m so excited for this new record.” The full album, “Fear Inoculum” is due to drop on August 30th.
