Tool to Headline 2020 Bonnaroo Festival

Bonnaroo has announced its 2020 lineup June 11th through the 14th and Tool will headline Friday night. Other rock names at this year’s Bonnaroo include Primus, The 1975, Tenacious D, Vampire Weekend and Flogging Molly. Tickets for the annual festival in Manchester, Tennessee go on sale Thursday, January 9th at 12noon.

Your 2020 Lineup! 🙌… and this doesn’t even include the campground Plazas😮🏕 Tickets on sale THURSDAY 1/9 at Noon ET!

🎟Get a GA ticket for just $35 down

Explore #Bonnaroo here: https://t.co/Ia4YIHUTJX #RadiatePositivity pic.twitter.com/L6Ux4p7m1s — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) January 7, 2020