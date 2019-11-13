Tool To Release ‘Expanded Book Edition’ Of ‘Fear Inoculum’

After taking more than twelve years to release Fear Inoculum, it only took Tool a few months to release a special edition of the album. The band just announced an “expanded book edition” of Fear Inoculum, which includes a 56-page book, five 3-D lenticular graphic cards, and a download of the “immersive visual experience” video ‘Recusant Ad Infinitum’. The expanded edition will be out Dec. 13th, less than four months after the release of Fear Inoculum in late August.

