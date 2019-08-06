Tool Unveils Album Cover, New Music On The Way

The time has almost come, with Tool about to release their long-awaited fifth studio album on August 30. Just to get fans even more excited, the band has just unveiled the cover art and will drop the title track off Fear Inoculum on Wednesday. Guitarist Adam Jones revealed the follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days will run 85 minutes over its seven tracks. That number will be part of a theme throughout the record, he says. Finally giving into the digital generation, Tool put their entire catalog on the streaming sites last week, announcing, “Our obsession with, and dream of, a world where BetaMax and Laser Disc rule has ended.”

FEAR INOCULUM. Title Track and Album Pre-Order Wednesday August 7th. Links will be posted tomorrow, Tuesday, August 6th on our Band URL and Social Accts. #tool2019 pic.twitter.com/mZMCwqL0pl — TOOL effing TOOL (@Tool) August 5, 2019