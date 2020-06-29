Tool’s Adam Jones Getting A Signature Guitar

Want to play guitar like Tool’s Adam Jones? You’ll have the chance soon. Jones has teamed up with Gibson for a signature line of guitars, recreating the vintage 1979 Les Paul Silverburst he plays onstage. Over the weekend, the band posted a photo of a big stack of custom guitars coming off the production line, writing it doesn’t get more OFFICIAL than this”.
View this post on Instagram
~ It doesn’t get more OFFICIAL than this* 🤘🏽🔥🎸 @adamjones_tv Gibson Signature Guitars now in production! 🌊🤘🏽 @gibsonguitar @gibsoncustom @gueikian @talldaddy90210 @toolmusic #gibson #gibsonguitars #adamjones #adamjonestool #vintagesilverburst #lespaul #silverburstlespaul #silverburst #gibsonsilverburst
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.