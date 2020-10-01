Tool’s Ænima Turns 24

On October 1st, 1996, Tool released what would be a career-defining album: Ænima.
The album’s title-which many disagree on regarding its pronunciation-was inspired by psychologist Carl Jung’s term for “soul.”
Ænima would be Tool’s foray into making longer, even heavier songs, such as “Stinkfist,” “Eulogy,” and “Forty-Six & 2.”
24 YEARS AGO: @Tool conjure up spirituality + anger with 'Ænima'https://t.co/jmgSZpprFJ
— Loudwire (@Loudwire) October 1, 2020
Ænima was the first Too album featuring Justin Chancellor on bass. Chancellor is said to have had a big hand in composing “Forty-Six & 2.”
Frontman Maynard Keenan used late comedian Bill Hicks as inspiration for writing songs “Third Eye” and the album’s title-track.
Have you been a fan of Tool’s music and lyrics over the years? What is your favorite Tool song or album?
