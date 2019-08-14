Tool’s Entire Catalog Is In The Billboard Top 20

Think Tool fans are excited about the band finally releasing their albums on digital platforms? Check this out – every one of the band’s albums is currently in the Billboard Top 20. All four of the band’s studio albums – Aenima, Lateralus, 10,000 Days, and Undertow – sit in the Top 20, and their upcoming album Fear Inoculum is almost certain to join them when it drops on Aug. 30th. After holding out for years, Tool finally released their catalog to digital and streaming platforms earlier this month.

.@Tool's 'Fear Inoculum' breaks record as longest Billboard #Hot100 hit & first to run more than 10 minutes https://t.co/Hen785O5yX — billboard (@billboard) August 13, 2019

CONGRATS: Every @Tool album is in the Top 20 of the Billboard 200 right now: https://t.co/576cLswr8p — Loudwire (@Loudwire) August 13, 2019