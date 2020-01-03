Tracklisting for Upcoming Green Day Album Potentially Revealed

Since you can mock up anything in Photoshop these days, you pretty much have to take what you see on the internet with a grain of salt. A Green Day fansite claims to have received a sans vinyl copy of the album jacket for the punk trio’s upcoming 13th studio record, Father Of All Motherf***ers, mailed out from a California address. Revealed along with the artwork is the tracklist for the February 7th release, showing 10 titles, three of which were previously unknown. Of course, it could be totally real. Before announcing their “Hella Mega Tour” with Weezer and Fallout Boy, random fans were sent mismatched merch from the bands by their management company.

