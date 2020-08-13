Trapt Caught Lying about Attendance, Sales

The members of Trapt have gotten themselves involved in a Milli Vanilli-sized scandal by misrepresenting their popularity with fans.

It turns out a photo posted by the band — which shows them performing at last weekend’s Sturgis rally — was cropped to show just the fans closest to the stage; but an uncropped photo posted by a fan reveals there were maybe 100 people in attendance. Even worse is many of them appear to be talking on their phones or engaged in something else.

It must be hard to keep tabs on all the lies. https://t.co/RJJrrIgWuE — Metal Injection (@metalinjection) August 13, 2020

Adding to the embarrassment, the website Metal Injection on Thursday caught Trapt in another deception. The band has claimed they sold 4,000 copies of their album in its first week of release. However, the actual number of copies sold was a paltry 600, per the website.

If you were famous, how would you handle seeing your fan base suddenly disappear? Why are fans losing interest in Trapt?