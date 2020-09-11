Trapt Invited To Appear On ‘Judge Judy’

Trapt has had an… interesting year, and now the band has been invited to settle one of its many disputes on Judge Judy.

The feud involves music video director Travis Livingstone, who claims the band owes him $4,000. Livingstone posted a photo of a letter sent by Judge Judy producers inviting him to take his case to the televised courtroom show.

The letter even suggests that having Judge Judy settle the case would be profitable – if he wins, they guarantee he’ll get his money within 30 days – plus a $500 appearance fee.

Trapt Lawsuit Invited onto Judge Judy TV Show https://t.co/rJ1Ugd2kvh — MetalSucks (@metalsucks) September 11, 2020

Trapt singer Chris Taylor Brown – who’s become infamous for his right-wing views and combative social media posts – is reportedly broke and the band’s last album sold just 600 copies in its first week. So far Brown has not responded to the Judge Judy invite.

