Trent Reznor And Atticus Ross Release ‘Watchmen’ Soundtrack Vol. 2

The second installment of HBO’s Watchmen soundtrack has just dropped, with the 13-tracks on Vol. 2 now available for streaming and in physical form. Vol. 1 was released earlier this month, while the final disc, Vol. 3, will be out in December, with pre-orders being taken now. According to Trent Reznor, who created the music for the show along with Atticus Ross, there was a reason for breaking the 39 songs up into multiple releases. “I think that putting out an hour and a half of music today is like throwing it out the window — it’s asking too much of a kind of short attention span audience that we’ve all become,” the Nine Inch Nails frontman tells Billboard.

