Trent Reznor Doesn’t Care About Lil Nas X’s Sample

After Lil Nas X dropped “Old Town Road” earlier this year, the song went on to viral fame in no time. Just last week, the track was certified diamond by the RIAA, racking up streaming and sales of 10 million units. But there was a little controversy too, with the rapper sampling “34 Ghosts IV” by Nine Inch Nails without permission. Fortunately, Trent Reznor was cool with it, telling his management to “Just work it out, but don’t be a roadblock to this.” Speaking to Rolling Stone, Reznor revealed that he was asked to star in the music video for “Old Town Road,” but turned the role down, saying, “Those guys should be the ones the spotlight is on.”

Nine Inch Nails frontman and "Old Town Road" sample fodder Trent Reznor breaks his silence and tells us his thoughts on the "undeniably hooky" song https://t.co/GVJIf0twPh pic.twitter.com/z1YM12tAUI — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 25, 2019