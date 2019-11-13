Trent Reznor Has Won a Country Music Award

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have taken home a Country Music Award for their work on Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.” The song sampled the Nine Inch Nails tune, “43 Ghosts IV.” The award was for Country Music Event of the year and bested country music stars such as Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton. Trent was even offered a cameo in the music video but turned it down. Probably a good move.

Just to keep track that is one Oscar, a Golden Globe, a Grammy, and a Critic’s Choice Award to name a few of the accolades Trent has racked up. Meryl Streep doesn’t have a CMA. Who would have thought the “[email protected]*k you like an animal” guy would pull so much water. Not to mention he could be inducted into the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame. Congrats to Trent!

