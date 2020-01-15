Trent Reznor on Rock Hall of Fame Induction: ‘I’m Pretty Freaked Out’

Nine Inch Nails mastermind Trent Reznor says he’s “pretty freaked out” about being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. After NIN was named as part of the Hall’s Class of 2020, Reznor told Rolling Stone he was “actually quite surprised” by the news, saying Nine Inch Nails “always seems like we fall through the cracks”. It’s been quite a week for Reznor. He and his wife also welcomed their fifth child over the weekend.

"It always feels great to be recognized for your artistic efforts and I am honored." – @trent_reznor on @nineinchnails' #RockHall2020 induction https://t.co/zl5VItppnl — billboard (@billboard) January 15, 2020