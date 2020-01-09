Trent Reznor To Score Next David Fincher Movie

Nine Inch Nails mastermind Trent Reznor is getting another soundtrack gig – for the upcoming David Fincher film Mank. Reznor and musical partner Atticus Ross most recently provided the soundtrack to HBO’s Watchmen series, and are also working on the score to the upcoming Pixar movie Soul.
Meanwhile, Nine Inch Nails also has big plans for 2020, with a new album & tour reportedly in the works.
Gonna be another strong year for Reznor/Ross fans… https://t.co/Y1WG7zktNa
— Birth.Movies.Death. (@bmoviesd) January 9, 2020
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.