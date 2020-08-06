Trent Reznor & TOBACCO Team Up for “Babysitter”

Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor jumped in to help TOBACCO with his brand new single “Babysitter”. The track is part of TOBACCO’s new album Hot, Wet & Sassy scheduled to come out on October 30.

The electronic artist known as TOBACCO (real name Tom Fec) said he wanted to push his new music to the next level.

“I wanted to write a song that was everything I am and have been, and then like one notch further. Trent was the notch further.”

TOBACCO toured with Nine Inch Nails three years ago.

Reznor also called TOBACCO’s 2016 record Sweatbox Dynasty “the record of the year” during that time.