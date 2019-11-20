Music

Twenty One Pilots Own Three Spots In The Top 10 Rock Songs Of The Decade Chart

Posted on

When it comes to selecting the biggest artist of the 2010s, there’s a good case for twenty one pilots topping that list. The Ohio duo already officially owns the number one rock album of the decade with Blurryface and now they’re burning up Billboard’s Top Rock Songs of the Decade chart. Three of their tracks are in the Top 10, with “Heathens” coming in at number six, “Ride” in ninth, and “Stressed Out” finishing out at 10. The Top 3 is entirely filled by Imagine Dragons, with “Believer,” “Thunder,” and “Radioactive.”

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top