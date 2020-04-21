Twenty One Pilots Sell Hoodie To Raise Funds For Touring Team

It’s not just the bands themselves who are impacted by the shutdown of all tours and festivals. The people they employ are taking a financial hit as well. In an effort to raise money for their roadies, Twenty One Pilots will sell a custom, tie-dyed hoodie featuring a photograph of the duo along with their touring crew. “Crew members are the backbone of the live music industry, and we hope you’ll join us in supporting them through this temporary intermission until we can once again unite millions around the world through the power of live music,” the band announced on the store section of their website. Twenty One Pilots also released a new song earlier this month, “Level Of Concern,” which proceeds from its sale will be used to support their crew.

