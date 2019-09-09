Twenty One Pilots Singer Announces First Child On The Way

Congratulations to Tyler Joseph and his wife Jenna Black as the couple announced that their first child is on the way. The twenty one pilots singer broke the news to fans at the duo band’s Lollapalooza Berlin set on Saturday. As a visibly pregnant Jenna made her way out in front of the audience, Joseph told the crowd, “I know I said I’m bringing a couple people onstage, and that’s true,” then dropped to his knees to kiss the baby bump. Fans, of course, went nuts, lighting up social media.

