Twenty One Pilots to Release a New Song Tomorrow

On April 5th, Tyler Joseph tweeted this:
i also want a portion of whatever money this song makes to go to this charity i saw called crew nation. it provides funding for people who work in the live music industry who don’t have a job right now.https://t.co/K3XZJxrWs8
— tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) April 5, 2020
Then later on that day, he tweeted this:
josh, i’m sending you some files
— tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) April 6, 2020
Then, just an hour before this blog was posted, Mr. Joseph tweeted this:
song and video tomorrow
: pic.twitter.com/3uQLfqFTqJ
— tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) April 9, 2020
Be listening tomorrow for a brand new song from Twenty One Pilots. We can’t wait!
