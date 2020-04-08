Twenty One Pilots to Release a New Song Tomorrow

On April 5th, Tyler Joseph tweeted this:

i also want a portion of whatever money this song makes to go to this charity i saw called crew nation. it provides funding for people who work in the live music industry who don’t have a job right now.https://t.co/K3XZJxrWs8 — tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) April 5, 2020

Then later on that day, he tweeted this:

josh, i’m sending you some files — tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) April 6, 2020

Then, just an hour before this blog was posted, Mr. Joseph tweeted this:

song and video tomorrow

: pic.twitter.com/3uQLfqFTqJ — tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) April 9, 2020

Be listening tomorrow for a brand new song from Twenty One Pilots. We can’t wait!