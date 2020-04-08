Music

Twenty One Pilots to Release a New Song Tomorrow

Posted on

On April 5th, Tyler Joseph tweeted this:

Then later on that day, he tweeted this:

Then, just an hour before this blog was posted, Mr. Joseph tweeted this:

Be listening tomorrow for a brand new song from Twenty One Pilots. We can’t wait!

