Twenty One Pilots’ ‘Trench’ Goes Platinum In The US

Time to make some more space on the wall. twenty one pilots have another award to hang. The duo’s 2018 album Trench has just been certified platinum in the US, meaning they’ve sold the equivalent of 1 million units. Just six months earlier, the record went gold, moving 500,000 copies. Some of the songs on the LP have earned their own certifications, with “My Blood,” “Jumpsuit,” and “Nico And The Niners” all going gold and “Chlorine” earning Platinum two months ago.

.@twentyonepilots’ ‘Trench’ just accomplished another major milestone over a year and a half after its releasehttps://t.co/iqzGpNTpeV — altpress (@AltPress) May 19, 2020