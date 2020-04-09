U2 Donates €10M To Fight Coronavirus In Ireland

Health care workers battling COVID-19 in Ireland just got a huge boost thanks to U2. The famed Irish rockers have donated €10 million to help finance the purchase of personal protective equipment for frontline staff. Partnering with several public and private companies, the first planeload from China arrived in Dublin on Tuesday, stocked with 40 ventilators, 60,000 goggles, and 20,000 face masks. Last month, frontman Bono shared the song “Let Your Love Be Known,” which he wrote for the people of Italy as the country dealt with the virus outbreak.

