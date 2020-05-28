U2 Drummer Donates To Native American COVID Relief

Native American leaders have thanked U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr. for donating $100,000 to coronavirus relief efforts. Mullen Jr’s contribution was part of more than $870,000 raised by Irish donors to the Navajo & Hopi Families COVID-19 relief fund. Why are so many Irish donating to Native American charities? It’s a payback that goes all the way back to 1847, when the Choctaw Nation donated to Ireland during the Great Famine.

Larry Mullen Jr has joined thousands of Irish people in repaying a 173-year-old favour 👏https://t.co/vpNHLIdQUA — The Irish Post (@theirishpost) May 28, 2020