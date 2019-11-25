U2 Named Highest-Grossing Touring Band Of The Decade

The top touring act of the 2010’s? That would be U2, who racked up more than a billion dollars in ticket sales over the last decade. According to Pollstar, U2 comes in at No. 1, ahead of the Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift. The Irish quartet sold more than 9.3 million tickets to their 255 shows, which spans their ‘360’ tour, 2015’s ‘Innocence + Experience’ tour, and the still-ongoing Joshua Tree 30th anniversary tour. And U2 isn’t quite done with the decade yet – they’re currently touring Asia and Australia and next month will perform for the first time ever in India.

Pollstar unveils the Top 20 Touring Artists of the Decade https://t.co/lcoy5T6fEz pic.twitter.com/G9sswJnZk2 — Pollstar (@Pollstar) November 22, 2019