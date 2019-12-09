U2’s first-ever concert in South Korea included a tribute to John Lennon on the 39th anniversary of his death. On Sunday, the band dedicated “Pride (In The Name Of Love)” to the late Beatle, with Bono changing the lyrics to “Late in the evening, December 8th… Shot rings out in the New York sky…” Bono told the Seoul crowd that “This band were right outside of New York City when we heard the news. We still feel it.”

Watch U2 pay tribute to John Lennon in South Korea https://t.co/0RH2DHe6ES pic.twitter.com/qX3DHqouO5 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) December 9, 2019