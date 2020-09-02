Vandals Tag Walls of Graceland with BLM Graffiti

While the past few months have seen the destruction of monuments honoring everyone from our country’s founders to religious figures, now vandals have committed a full-blown sacrilegious act — at least in the eyes of Elvis fans.

The walls surrounding the late rock pioneer’s Memphis home, Graceland, have been tagged with a number of Black Lives Matter graffiti, according to Memphis police. Among the messages painted on the wall: “BLM,” “Arrest Breonna Taylor’s Murderers” and “No Justice, No Peace.” Graceland officials say it’s going to cost about $150,000 to undo the damage.

Elvis Presley's Graceland vandalized with 'Black Lives Matter' graffiti https://t.co/dFalStiEYl pic.twitter.com/Ln9srXvK2p — New York Post (@nypost) September 1, 2020

Apparently, whoever painted the messages is up on Elvis history. Similar messages have also appeared on the walls of the Levitt Shell Amphitheater, which is where Presley gave his first paid concert in the 1950s, according to Levitt’s executive director.

