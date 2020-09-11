Vinyl Records Outselling CDs For The First Time Since The 1980’s

The vinyl resurgence has reached its peak in 2020 – old-fashioned records are now the top-selling medium for physical albums.

According to the RIAA, vinyl records have outsold CDs so far this year – the first time that’s happened since the 1980s.

Overall, vinyl records account for 62% of physical album sales – but digital streaming remains the new king of the music world.

Are you a vinyl collector? Do you still listen to CDs?