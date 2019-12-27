Vinyl Sales Reach Nearly 1 Million Last Week

Sales of vinyl records have reached an all-time high not seen in the 28 years since Nielsen Music started tracking, with nearly 1 million LPs flying off the shelves last week. According to Billboard, an aggregate of 973,000 units sold among all artists, making up 25% of all albums bought during the week ending December 19. Which artists were responsible for the surge? Harry Styles followed by Billie Eilish. The Beatles’ 50th-anniversary edition of “Abbey Road” was third. Capping the top 5 was the “Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix Vol. 1” soundtrack and Queen’s Greatest Hits.

