Virtual PlayOn Fest Scheduled For This Weekend

Since we don’t have any festivals to go to, we will have one we can watch from a safe distance. The Virtual PlayOn Fest will happen from April 24th through 26th.

Concerts from Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Bruno Mars, Panic! At The Disco, Coldplay, Korn, Roddy Ricch, Paramore, Weezer, David Guetta, Twenty One Pilots will be featured as 65 acts will have performances replayed on PlayOnFest.com and Songkick’s YouTube channels. Performances will run from Noon until Midnight each day.

