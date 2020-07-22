Vote for the Alt Song of the Summer | Round 1

Summer is about halfway over…

Then we get the dog days, right? Anyway, we thought we’d take a look at some of the biggest songs of the summer and see which ones you really liked. Though it’s been a very odd summer, indeed with no concerts, festivals, community events, pool time, BBQs, and so many things we manage to take for granted…well, at least we still have music.

For round 1, you have until July 31st to make your vote. On August 1st, we will update the bracket and move into round 2. We’re not sure what will happen when we find the official song of the summer. Perhaps we will send the winning artist and Edible Arrangements or something nice like that and wish them well from all the people in Utah.