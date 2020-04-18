Watch: One World: Together At Home Special to Celebrate COVID-19 Workers

Lots of artists will be streaming performances including The Killers, Christopher Martin of Coldplay, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, Billie Eilish, and a lot more.

So far, Global Citizen has raised over $30 million for the WHO’s coronavirus response efforts.

The One World: Together At Home special will run in two parts: there will be a global multi-hour digital live stream. The show can be streamed beginning at 6 pm and will be on ABC, NBC, CBS, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, TIDAL, Twitch, and Twitter, so there are plenty of ways to watch.