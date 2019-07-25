Watch the Trailer for Fred Durst’s New Movie with John Travolta

The trailer for Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst’s new movie The Fanatic has been released and turns out John Travolta takes the film’s lead as a mulleted stalker named “Moose.” The film’s plot, written, produced and directed by Durst, is loosely based on events that have happened to Durst and has Travolta playing a movie fanatic who starts stalking an actor after the actor snubs him. His obsession to track the actor down takes a dark turn, leading Moose to go to his home.

Honestly, the trailer doesn’t make it look that band and Mr. Travota seems to be doing something pretty different from his typical roles or macho-boss-guy.