Music

Weezer & Fall Out Boy To Appear on Celebrity Family Feud

Posted on

Fall Out Boy has game show fever! After appearing on The Price is Right, the band just wrapped up filming an episode of Celebrity Family Feud with their Hella Mega Tour mates Weezer. There’s been no release date given for the episode, but fans in the audience posted pics of the taping to Twitter, showing the two bands competing on the iconic game. Weezer also shared some behind-the-scenes pics from their time on Celebrity Family Feud, captioning one pic on Twitter with “Survey says?!?!”

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top