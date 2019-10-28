Weezer Joins The Yang Gang

Not to be outdone by Jack White, The latest rock stars to leap into the 2020 race? Weezer, who are booked to perform at a campaign rally for Andrew Yang later this week. The band will be part of an event called ‘Yangapalooza’ in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday. Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo was an early supporter of Yang’s campaign, which centers around a ‘Freedom Dividend’ that would pay every American $1,000 a month. Weezer aren’t the only rockers getting political as election season ramps up – Jack White recently performed at a Bernie Sanders rally in his hometown of Detroit, MI.

