Weezer Will Appear On ‘The Simpsons’ This Sunday

This Sunday, Weezer will join the ranks of rock bands who have appeared on The Simpsons. The alt-rockers will appear in the upcoming episode “The Hateful Eight Year-Olds”, playing a cruise ship cover band called ‘Sailor’s Delight.’ Weezer even performs a new version of the Simpsons theme song – which they posted to social media on Thursday. Dozens of famous rockers have appeared on The Simpsons over the years, including Aerosmith, The Who, U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Smashing Pumpkins, The Ramones, and three members of The Beatles.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.