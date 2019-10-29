What’s Billie Joe Armstrong’s Favorite Green Day Song?

Turns out Billie Joe Armstrong’s favorite Green Day song is also the longest one they ever recorded. Armstong was asked to pick a fave during an interview with a Los Angeles radio station and said it was “Jesus Of Suburbia”, the nine-minute epic from 2004’s American Idiot. It’s an ironic choice since Armstrong also revealed that “I don’t like long songs!”, saying he was “like a 16-year-old with ADHD”. Bassist Mike Dirnt, meanwhile, refused to name a favorite and compared it to picking a favorite child.

