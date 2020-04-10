What’s On Dave Grohl’s Pandemic Playlist?

Like many of us, Dave Grohl has been turning to music to help get him through the quarantine. So what’s on Grohl’s pandemic playlist? The Foo Fighters frontman shared a few selections with The Atlantic, picking a song for every stage of the quarantine process. For preparation, it was The Cars’ “Let’s Go”. For online learning? Alice Cooper’s “School’s Out”. When claustrophobia sets in and you feel like a ‘rat in a cage’, try Smashing Pumpkins’ “Bullet With Butterfly Wings”. Things get a little weird when Grohl recommends the Charlie Brown Christmas classic “Linus and Lucy” while you “make gingerbread cookies and wait for the aliens”. Finally, we can all feel a little hopeful again with The Beatles’ “Here Comes The Sun.”

