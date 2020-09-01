What’s The Best Rock Cover Of A TV Theme Song?

It’s always hilarious when a rock band busts out a cover of a classic TV theme song. Now, the folks at Kerrang! have put out a Top 10 list of the best rock TV covers of all time.

Some highlights include Green Day’s take on the Simpsons theme from the 2007 Simpsons movie and Panic! At The Disco’s version of Duck Tales.

The 10 best rock covers of classic TV theme tunes. https://t.co/srQzRKfvee pic.twitter.com/eX6zDohxdL — Kerrang! Magazine (@KerrangMagazine) September 1, 2020

Other picks include The Ramones rocking out the old Spider-Man cartoon theme song, like Less Than Jake’s cover of Diff’rent Strokes.

Then there’s the epic team-up of Tom Morello, Scott Ian, Nuno Bettencourt, and country star Brad Paisley ripping through a shred-guitar version of Game of Thrones.

What’s the greatest TV theme song ever? Any great covers that didn’t make this list?