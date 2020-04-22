Wheatus Bassist Covering Entire Weezer Catalog On Livestream

Wheatus bassist Matthew Milligan is undertaking an epic live stream project – he’s covering the entire Weezer catalog in one go. Milligan started his stream at noon on Thursday and says he expects to play for 10 hours, performing each album in chronological order, with more than 150 songs. Why is the guy from Wheatus covering Weezer? Maybe it’s because his band’s signature hit “Teenage Dirtbag” is often mistakenly credited to Weezer – who have even covered it in concert. It seems the YouTube feed was shut down, but hey, he’s up on Facebook Live. Watch below.

