Which Music Fans Are Most Likely To Get Busy In A Car?

The folks at online ticket retailer TickPick are doing the truly important research – like figuring out which music fans are most likely to get busy in the backseat of a car. The answer? Heavy metal. According to the survey, 75 percent of metal fans “have experienced a sexual encounter in a vehicle”. Second place, believe it or not, was Oldies, followed by Hip-Hop, Rap, and R&B/Soul. However, that doesn’t mean people are making out to Slayer. The most common music to play during backseat trysts was R&B, followed by classic rock. The most popular song? Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On.”

